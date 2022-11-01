The sixth Annual Financial Markets Conference holds on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 themed “Impact of Monetary Policy Framework and Liquid Market on the Economy ” .

The event is being sponsored by Access Bank, FSDH Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Fidelity Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Unity Bank sponsor financial Markets Conference

In statement, the Acting Executive Secretary, Mrs. Mary Gbegbaje noted that the Conference was designed to provide an opportunity for Financial Markets Participants, Regulators, Investors, corporate organizations and other stakeholders to deliberate on possible ways of using Financial Market Infrastructure to facilitate the deepening and development of the Nigerian Economy.

The programme which commences by 9.00am at Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos provides a veritable avenue for the participants to exchange ideas that would promote sustainable business and economic growth with erudite speakers sharing opinions on topical areas.

The welcome remark will be given by the Association’s President, Mr. Bayo Adeyemo with keynote address delivered by Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede; Director, Financial Markets Department Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Sere-Ejembi, will ideate on Regulatory Framework and its Effect on Liquid Markets while Managing Director/CEO FSDH Merchant Bank Ltd, Mrs. Smith will speak on Risk Management as Effective Tools to Drive Liquidity and Transparency and Dr. Teriba will speak on National Economic Outlook and Essential Tools for Participation in Global Financial Markets.

In addition, Bloomberg’s Head of Middle East and Africa Sellside & Electronic Trading Solutions. Mr. Femi Okulaja will speak on Market Infrastructural Development: A Tool for Financial Markets Deepening and Recovery.

The event will be anchored by Mr. Zeal Akaraiwe, MD/CEO Graeme Blaque Advisory.

The Financial Markets Dealers Association of Nigeria is an association of licensed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) operating within the Nigeria financial market, emphasizing on regulatory policy engagement/advocacy and professional ethics in the financial markets.