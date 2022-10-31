  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Yuguda, Onyeali-Ikpe, Chike-Obi Others to Receive CIBN Fellowship Investiture

Business | 27 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) is set to confer fellowship on eminent individuals who have contributed to the growth and development of the Institute, the banking industry and the economy at large such as  Mr. Lamido Yuguda, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mustapha M. Ibrahim, Executive Director, Operations, NDIC, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, HCIB, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Bank Directors Association of Nigeria, Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc and others.

Others are; Dr. Doyin Salami, Chairman, Federal Government’s Economic Advisory Council/Chairman, Kainos Edge Consulting; Mr. Benjamin A Fakunle, Director Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. and former MD/CEO AMCON, Mr. Joda Hamid Abubakar, HCIB.

In a statement by CIBN noted that the keynote address on the theme: “Bridging the infrastructure deficit: The role of Financial Institutions,” will be delivered by Mr. Opuiyo Oforiokuma, Senior Partner, Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund; Former Managing Director/CEO of the pioneering ARM-Harith Infrastructure Fund Nigeria, while Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, HCIB, Principal Consultant / Programme Director KRC Limited will be Special Guest of Honour.

