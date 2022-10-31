‘We Offer a Huge Reward that No Gaming Firm Can Match’

The Chief Operating Officer, International Gaming and Entertainment Limited, the owners of the Megamillions Naija Lotteries, Victor Nwaobia, has stated that company offers a huge reward that no other gaming firm in Nigeria can match.

Nwaobia, who stated this during a courtesy visit to THISDAY Corporate Headquarters in Lagos, said the company has some lottery jackpot that rise to as high as N200 billion on their platform, adding that unlike sports betting, where gamers have to wait for the sports season to be able to bet or win something, they can play and win every day of the year on their platform.

He revealed that as soon as someone wins a jackpot, it automatically resets to a standard amount that continues to grow till the next draw, adding that for instance, when someone wins the United States(US) Megamillions jackpot, it rolls back to N8.3 billion, which continues to grow till the next draw.

Nwaobia remarked that the company’s commitment to leverage partnerships and technology have made things easier now, noting that they have delivered a platform where people can play these lotteries right from the comfort of their homes.

He hinted that people don’t need to travel or send money to someone living abroad to help you play any of the international lotteries, therefore with Megamillions Naija, they can play with the Naira.

“Firstly, we offer convenience. The company offers a seamless way to play lottery games. If you are 18 years old or older, you can pick your lucky numbers manually or use the platform’s Quick Pick random number generator. There is no skill set or knowledge of the game that is required for you to play the lotteries on our platform. All you need to do is pick a set of numbers from a group and play them. You can also let the system pick them for you. It is far more straightforward than the knowledge of games or the skill required to make an informed odds decision in sports betting.

“There is no need to worry about losing your ticket or ownership disputes. It is a digital ticket, and if you buy it, then you own it. It’s as simple as that. Plus, we will notify you if you win, so you don’t have to set any “check your numbers’’ reminders.

“Your information is secured behind several layers of protection. Payment information is managed by industry-leading payment partners who comply with all standards. We do background checks on every person that registers. Lottery tickets purchased on the Megamillions Naija platforms are digitally scanned and sent to the player. You can also view your tickets on your transactions when you log into your account.”