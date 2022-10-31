UN, World Bank Call for Equal Representation for Women

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The United Nations and the World Bank have called on Nigerian governments at all levels for total inclusivity of women in their affairs namely: representation, rights and resources.

The Country Representative of United Nations, Women, and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Ekong, said modalities are being put in place towards promoting women’s representation in decision making positions as well as the economic empowerment of women and girls.

She said: “For Nigeria to achieve the gender inclusivity, women economic empowerment in line with the theme: ‘There was need for making the Change work for women and children must be followed. “If we want to make the change work for women and girls, we have to increase women’s representation at the table. If you demand without me, you might definitely be against me.

“So we need to increase the women’s representation in decision-making positions. We need to ensure that the rights of women and girls are respected as found in the conventions and additional texts and protocols ratified by the government of Nigeria.

“All of us know that as Nigeria certified a lot of those conventions that shows that there is political agreement for the protection and of course on the women’s rights.

“The third one is the resources. We need to make resources go to those who need them.”

On his part, the Country Director of World Bank, Nigeria, Mr. Shubaham Chaudhuri, said the organisation was committed to investing in children, women, creating jobs, economic opportunities and strengthening governance.

“If the governments around the world want to eliminate poverty, and want their nations to prosper, then gender equality and women’s empowerment is absolutely critical,” he said.

Chaundhuri said through the Supporting Women and Girls (SWAG) and Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, the organisation has been able to support the government in the areas of education and empowerment.