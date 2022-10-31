Tranzfar Launches Freedom Account in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Tranzfar, an international payment solution provider focused on cross-border money transfers from the United Kingdom, United States, and 27 EU countries, including Canada, New Zealand and Australia to Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, has launched its latest innovative product ‘The Freedom Bank Account’ in Nigeria.

The Freedom Account allows customers in Nigeria to open and manage their own United Kingdom foreign account for instant payments across UK bank accounts.

Announcing the solution at a press conference in Lagos recently, Chairman Tranzfar, Mr. Bankole Eniola, said the Freedom account was carefully designed to give people in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya the opportunity to bank globally in over 30 countries where Tranzfar currently have footprint.

Eniola further added that ‘Tranzfar was about making payment seamless across the globe and aspiring to become the world’s leading African financial technology platform, providing innovative digital financial products on behalf of the African diaspora communities and users across the globe.’

The Chief Executive Officer of Tranzfar, Mr. Ryan Romeo, said: “Tranzfar is dedicated to ameliorating the challenges a lot of the Africans in diaspora and those within Africa face daily financially. Within the diaspora itself, a lot of Africans suffer limited financial accessibility and limited access to basic financial amenities. The introduction of Freedom Bank Account will guarantee a seamless payment of overseas bills, utilities and obligations. Beyond that within the continent itself, there is volatile exchange rate that leads to a big and enlarged devaluation of people’s wealth. Tranzfar is trying to bring Africans in diaspora back into the fold and give them the financial access that they are currently deprived of. The Freedom Account gives the opportunity for increased financial participation for those within African and Africans in diaspora.”

According to the Chief Financial Officer of Tranzfar, Dr. Olusiji Sanya, Tranzfar is committed to fostering a potent link between Africa and the rest of the world through trustworthy financial solutions and remains committed to the development of the Nigerian financial society through fast, easy, and reliable services.