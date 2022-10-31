SON: Standardisation Catalyst for Industrial Growth in Nigeria





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Director-General and Chief Executive, Standard Organisation ofNigeria (SON), Malam Farouk Salim, has said standardisation was essential in propelling industrial growth.

Salim, who stated this at the weekend at a stakeholders’ sensitisation forum with the theme: ‘Standardisation: Catalyst for industrial growth’, held in Benin-city, Edo State, noted that industrial players must standardise their products to meet quality assurance laid down rules.

Represented by the Director, South-south Region, Mr. Samuel Ayuba, Salim also underscored the need for industries to strictly adhere to standardisation to grow their businesses and the sector, so as to promote Nigerian products at the international markets.

He said: “With the recent push by World Trade Organisation (WTO) for the removal of trade barriers, the implication is that standardised products can find market anywhere within these nations, while non-standardised products will not be allowed anywhere close to those nations.

“We, therefore, as a matter of urgency, must standardise as the case may be, to be able to access more markets, thereby growing our industries.”

Salim urged participants to avail themselves of the forum to use the knowledge gained to grow and sustain their businesses.

He further noted that adherence to standard improves the level of uniformity and consistency of some practices within the same environment.

According to him, “It brings about innovation and knowledge among stakeholders and eliminates inefficiency but provides confidence among consumers.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Coordinator of SON, Mrs. Helen Dapo-Onafuye, said the place of standardisation in the industry could not be over emphasised, adding that “standard plays the role of unifying factor which directs in how serious products within the industries are arrived at.

“This ensures consistency in such industries so that you can buy machine from one part of the country and have it installed in any part of the country by a technician without any trouble,” she said.