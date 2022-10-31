PDP Guber Candidate Unveils Blueprint for A’Ibom South Senatorial District

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, at the weekend unveiled his blueprint for the people of Akwa Ibom South (Eket) senatorial district if elected in the 2023 general election.

At a rally held at the Eket Stadium to flag-off the party campaign in the district, Eno pledged to develop the huge tourism potential that abound in the district, sustain infrastructural development, secure coastal communities, revive oil palm plantation as well as sustain the development strides of the present state administration in other sectors of the economy.

“We will promote tourism in Eket. We will connect the dots by building a sports academy in Eket. We will boost tourism in Oron, and we will fight sea piracy. A vote for PDP in the next election is a vote for peace, prosperity, infrastructural development, agricultural revolution,”

Eno, who is from Nsit-Ubium local government area under Uyo senatorial district, said his administration would end war, kidnapping and killing in the state.

Speaking at the rally, the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, who hails from the senatorial district, thanked the people for being supportive of his administration and accorded the same to the governorship candidate of the PDP.

He advised the people of the district to reject candidates who have no idea about governance, and have nothing to offer, but are only interested in looting the state treasury.

According to him, “Reject candidates who have no idea about governance. Once you see such people know that they are only interested in the treasury. They are only eyeing the treasury.

“The governorship candidate (Eno) has unveiled his ‘Arise Agenda’. We have signed an agreement that is going to change the face of Mbo. This is a government of ideas.

“Anybody who talks about the people is bereft of ideas. There is only one party in Akwa Ibom State, and that’s PDP.”

Earlier, the people of the district had pledged their unflinching support for the gubernatorial aspiration of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno and all candidates of the party for the National and State Assembly seats.

A former House of Representatives member for Eket federal constituency, and former Minister of Lands and Housing, Chief Nduese Essien, lauded the governor for making the senatorial district proud by promoting development.

He particularly applauded the Emmanuel for changing the status of the Eket stadium to a standard sporting facility, and also lauded his development strides in other parts of the senatorial district and the entire state.

On his part, former APC chieftain who had since returned to the PDP fold, Chief Okon Osung, described the gathering as a “thanksgiving service” by the people of Eket senatorial district who are happy that they made the right choice by voting Governor Emmanuel into office in 2015, saying: “When we were looking for a governor, we were not looking for a local champion.”

Presenting the governorship candidate to the gathering, the Director-General of Umo Eno/Akon Eyakenyi Campaign Organisation, Chief Assam Assam, described Pastor Eno as the right man to sustain the good legacies of the current administration when voted into power.