O9echi Set To Rule Ngeriian Entertainment Industry
The Lagos-raised songwriter, rapper, and Owner of O-Nine Music, Ogechi
Igboanugo, popularly known as O9echi is ready to change the Nigerian music
scene with his high-grade Afropop-spiced rap rhythm.
His professionalism and passion for music have showcased him to veterans of
the art with a lot of hit songs to his name.
His hit single PICOLO has over 1.1 million views/streams. He is fixed on
consistently servicing his fans with nutritious sounds. After the Covid19
pandemic which took a tough kick on the creative industry, the resilient
spirit of O9echi kept him going as he dropped another single, EE SURE FOR
ME featuring renowned sensation, Bella Shmurda.
The Music Video is to be released shortly.
It is no hype when I say this young artist, who has been around for quite a
while, will blow your mind.