O9echi Set To Rule Ngeriian Entertainment Industry

The Lagos-raised songwriter, rapper, and Owner of O-Nine Music, Ogechi

Igboanugo, popularly known as O9echi is ready to change the Nigerian music

scene with his high-grade Afropop-spiced rap rhythm.

His professionalism and passion for music have showcased him to veterans of

the art with a lot of hit songs to his name.

His hit single PICOLO has over 1.1 million views/streams. He is fixed on

consistently servicing his fans with nutritious sounds. After the Covid19

pandemic which took a tough kick on the creative industry, the resilient

spirit of O9echi kept him going as he dropped another single, EE SURE FOR

ME featuring renowned sensation, Bella Shmurda.

The Music Video is to be released shortly.

It is no hype when I say this young artist, who has been around for quite a

while, will blow your mind.