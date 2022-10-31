  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Notore Records N12.06bn Operating Income in Q3 2022

Business | 1 min ago

Kayode Tokede

Notore Chemical Industries Plc, has recorded a group operating income of N12.06 billion for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2022 from a loss of N3.49billion reported in the same period in 2021

The Africa’s leading chemical and agro-allied company grew revenue by 89 per cent to N32.95billion in Q3 2022 from N17.47billion reported in 2021.

The company, in a statement by its Group Managing Director (GMD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Ohis Ohiwerei attributed the increase reported in the group operating income to higher revenues from urea production.

He noted that the company intends to ramp up the production of its product offerings including Notore.

NPK fertilizers, seeds, and rice to further diversify the company’s revenue streams and increase profitability, adding “Successful achievement of these milestones further demonstrates the Company’s commitment to its corporate vision to be a significant contributor to the development of Africa.”

Ohiwerei continued: “Notore’s market environment remains favourable, as fertilizer is a key input to Nigeria’s agricultural productivity and food sufficiency. Nigeria is a top priority under the Africa Emergency Food Production Plan, a strategic initiative by the African Development Bank to mitigate the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war on food supplies in Africa.

“The recent disruptions in global markets have created an opportunity for Nigeria to be a suitable alternative for fertilizer-importing countries.

“As the Federal Government continues to implement policies and initiatives to further boost the agricultural value chain, Notore intends to prioritize the domestic market, continue to improve its NPK presence in the market and leverage opportunities to meet demand both in the domestic and West African markets.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.