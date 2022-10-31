iPhone 14 Series with Upgraded Features Launched in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Few Weeks after the launch of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the global market, the iPhone 14 series, which is the latest in the series of iPhones, were at the weekend, launched in Nigeria and Africa, to boost customers’ experience.

The iPhone 14 series were launched at the weekend in iConnect, at the Palms Shopping Complex in Lekki, Lagos.

The launch attracted lovers of iPhones, who came shopping for the newly launched iPhones at iConnect. The prices of the newly launched series, range from N750,000 to N1.5m.

Speaking at the launch, the General Manager, iConnect, Mr. Larry Ayoub, said: “Apple is launching four models of its iPhone series-iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Any customer that walks into any of iConnect retail shops in Lagos, will feel the same way when the customer enters into any iCocinnect shop in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), because the stores are the same everywhere in the world, with best of service offerings.”

He said stocks for the iPhone 14 series were already available and called on Nigerians to patronise genuine iPhone products from authorised partners to avoid buying iPhones from grey market and unauthorized dealers in order to enjoy the full benefits of 24 months warrantee that is extended to authorised dealers and resellers of iPhones. He said iPhones bought outside of authorised distributors, dealers and resellers, would not be covered by warrantee and repairs of any kind.

Speaking about the featutres, he said camera for the iPhone 14 Pro has been upgraded to 48 mega pixel and the screen also upgraded to give clearer and brighter views, adding that the processor is 20 times faster that the processor of the previous model, which makes it process information much faster. It comes with iOS16, which has lots of features that will interest the customers.

Assistant Marketing Manager, RNDC Alliance West Africa, Mr. Kolawole Ogunwumi, said as an authorised value added distributor of Apple in West Africa, RNDC Alliance West Africa would continue to provide the necessary support for Apple distributors and resellers in Nigeria and other countries in West Africa, like iConnect, to help them grow and meet customers’ demands.

Speaking about the difference in the features between iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 ProMax, Ogunwumi said: “The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with larger screen size and customers who love big screen size, will go for the iPhone 14 ProMax. It equally comes with safety features that send distress messages out when the phone user is difficult situation that demands for help.”

He said the newly launched iPhone 14 series remained the most advanced iPhones in recent times, and encouraged Nigerians to grab them and get advanced experiences from them.

According to him, the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with dual-led, dual-tone flash for brighter pictures, with 6.1 inches screen size, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max also comes with dual-led, dual-tone flash for brighter pictures, with 6.7 inches screen size.