IG Inaugurates Facilities, Discusses Insecurity with Monarch in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has inaugurated new police facilities in Ibusa and laid the foundation stone for a police command headquarters in Ogwashi-Uku, the administrative headquarters of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The IG also paid a courtesy call on the Ogwashi-Uku monarch, Obi Chukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, in his palace and conferred with the traditional ruler on certain burning security matters especially within his domain.

At the palace of the Obi, the IG was met by members of the Obi-in-Council as well as elders and leaders of the Ogwashi-Uku community.

“The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku took the opportunity to talk about our great Kingdom, its significance to the state and contributions by members of our community to Nigeria as a whole. The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku used the opportunity to discuss the security challenges facing Ogwashi-Uku and made specific requests to the IGP”, a palace source told THISDAY yesterday.

The visit by IG to lay the foundation stone at the permanent site of the new police area command at Ogwashi-Uku, was at the behest of Obi Okonjo II, the source further disclosed.

Earlier, the Nigeria Police boss, who once served as Delta State Commissioner of Police, had inaugurated a new police station with a residential building for police officers at Ibusa, an Ogwashi-Ukwu neighbouring community in Oshimili Local Government Area of the state.

The police officers’ building is one of the 120 buildings projects across the country being undertaken by the IG.

Speaking at station’s inauguration, he appealed to Nigerian media practitioners not to escalate anxiety about insecurity in the country by pandering to unfounded false alarm raised by foreign nations.

He pointed out that it was strange that some foreigners began issuing security alerts without informing the him about discovery of any security threat in the country, particularly at the capital in Abuja, saying the police had no evidence of such security threat warranting the alerts by certain countries in recent times.

In his address, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, called the attention of the IG to fact that the state police command was in need of basic equipment and logistics, including operating vehicles and ammunition to enable the officers and men carry out more effective surveillance of the environment, and especially in the light of the coming general election in the country.