Buhari Congratulates Brazil’s Newly Elected President, Lula Da Silva 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday congratulated Brazil’s newly elected President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on winning a hard-fought runoff election.

In congratulating the new leader on staging an astonishing comeback after leaving office and serving jail term, Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said he hoped that Lula as president will further enhance the excellent relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

The president stressed that he looked forward to working with the newly elected president of Brazil “to continue the excellent bilateral cooperation and growing trade relations between our two countries”.