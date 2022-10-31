  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Buhari Congratulates Brazil’s Newly Elected President, Lula Da Silva 

Nigeria | 32 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday congratulated Brazil’s newly elected President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on winning a hard-fought runoff election.

In congratulating the new leader on staging an astonishing comeback after leaving office and serving jail term, Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said he hoped that Lula as president will further enhance the excellent relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

The president stressed that he looked forward to working with the newly elected president of Brazil “to continue the excellent bilateral cooperation and growing trade relations between our two countries”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.