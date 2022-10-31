  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Buhari Commiserates with South Korean President over Loss of 150 Souls to Itaewon Stampede

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President Yoon Suk-yeo, the Government and people of the Republic of South Korea as well families of victims of the tragic incident at Itaewon in Seoul district which claimed over 150 lives.


The president, in a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, sent prayerful wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured, healing and comfort to the entire nation as they grieve the heart-breaking loss of mostly teenagers and people in their twenties.

Buhari assured President Yoon that Nigeria stands with the people of Korea at this difficult and trying moment.

