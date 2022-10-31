Atiku Mocks APC, Says Ruling Party Can’t Campaign on Issues

*’Our candidate’s foreign trips will yield massive investments, jobs’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party cannot campaign on issues because it had nothing to campaign with.



Atiku, in a statement, said APC, having ruined the economy, and with increased level of insecurity in the country, had no issues-based campaign to bank on. He called on Nigerians to mobilise ahead of the presidential election to vote out APC for the pain it had caused them as well as the insecurity the administration had brought upon the country.



According to the former vice president, “It means that we have to rev up our mobilisation and multiply our support base. The APC is desperate to hold on to power, even as you and I know that they have failed woefully.



“The glaring failures of the APC are the reason they can’t campaign on issues that affect you and I. We must throw them out and make a statement that this democracy works for the people of this country. To make that emphatic statement, let me ask that in this coming November, you mobilise new members to our camp.



“We must multiply our base in November. When the PDP wins the presidency, with a majority in the National Assembly and across the states in February, we would have cast an umbrella of prosperity and peace that covers everyone.”



Meanwhile, one of the spokespersons of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, assured that Atiku’s foreign engagements would yield unprecedented investment inflow, revamp the productive sector, and create massive jobs for the youth immediately he assumes office in May 29, 2023.



The campaign organisation further explained that Atiku’s current visit to the United States, where he was scheduled, among others, to engage the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-Africa Business Centre, would further build policy thrusts that would fast-track economic recovery and enhance peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

Ologbondiyan said Atiku’s visits were centred on engagements with policy influencers in a bid to engender international collaborative solutions to Nigeria’s challenges, including the economy and security, which had been ruined by the APC administration.



The PDP presidential campaign spokesman stated, “Atiku Abubakar has also been vigorously engaging the Nigerian business community both at home and in the diaspora in line with his strategic blueprint to stimulate investments, business, and employment opportunities in critical areas, including infrastructure, manufacturing, industrialisation, agriculture, healthcare, telecommunications, housing, power, oil and gas, education, aviation, automobile, among others.

“It is instructive to state that such engagements are geared towards setting very firm policy framework that will boost youth-driven Small, Medium and Large Enterprises in a manner to create a positive multiplier effect and rapid lift in the GDP.



“Nigerians, especially, the youth, appreciate Atiku Abubakar’s numerous conscious efforts to build a very virile economic, political and social global relationships that will ease tension in our country and affect the lives of Nigerians in the most positive way.



“Nigerians have not forgotten the roles played by Atiku Abubakar as the chairman of the Economic Council between 1999 to 2007 during which our nation achieved unprecedented economic growth, debt relief, massive investments and infrastructural developments to become one of the fastest growing economies in the world; gains that the APC and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, reversed to turn our nation into poverty capital of the world and one of the most insecure nations to reside.

“This is why Nigerians across board are rallying with Atiku Abubakar in the mission to rescue our nation and bring a breath of fresh air to the people, come May 29, 2023.”