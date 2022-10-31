Latest Headlines
Arsenal Maul Forest to Reclaim Premier League Top Spot
It’s an Amazing Feeling as Spain’s Rojita Retain Trophy
Ahmed Musa Splashes N3m on Bronze-winning Flamingos
*Rashford’s 100th goal for Man Utd enough to earn the Red Devils win
Arsenal bounced back from Thursday’s Europa League loss to PSV Eindhoven by returning to the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
Gabriel Martinelli headed the Gunners in front early on before England’s Bukayo Saka – who set up the opener – was forced off with an injury.
Reiss Nelson, Saka’s replacement, doubled the lead four minutes after the restart with his first Arsenal goal since November 2020 before quickly adding his second.
Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard goals added gloss to the scoreline as Arsenal restored their two-point lead over Manchester City at the summit, with Forest still bottom after an eighth defeat of the season.
Saka was on the receiving end of Renan Lodi’s heavy challenge in the opening minute, and while he recovered to tee up Martinelli, the 21-year-old twice required treatment before being taken off in the 27th minute.
The sight of Saka heading straight down to the tunnel after being substituted will concern England fans just three weeks out from the start of the World Cup,although Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said there was no update on his condition in his post-match remarks.
While Saka looked bright before being withdrawn, Nelson seized an opportunity to shine on his first Premier League appearance since the opening match of last season.
Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford’s 100th Manchester United goal was enough to beat West Ham and provide a fitting tribute to a special 85th anniversary for the Old Trafford club.
Rashford, 24, powered home a firm header seven minutes from the break after Christian Eriksen had curled over a superb far-post cross, making him the 22nd United player to reach 100-goal mark.
RESULTS
Premier League
Arsenal 5-0 N’Forest
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham
La Liga
Osasuna 2-0 Valladolid
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Bilbao – Villarreal
Serie A
Empoli 0-2 Atalanta
Cremonese 0-0 Udinese
Spezia 1-2 Fiorentina
Lazio 1-3 Salernitana
U17 Women’s World Cup
Third Place
Nigeria 3-3 Germany
(Penalties: 3-2 )
Final
Spain 1-0 Colombia