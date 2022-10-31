Arsenal Maul Forest to  Reclaim Premier League Top Spot

*Rashford’s 100th goal for Man Utd enough to earn the Red Devils win

Arsenal bounced back from Thursday’s Europa League loss to PSV Eindhoven by returning to the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Gabriel Martinelli headed the Gunners in front early on before England’s Bukayo Saka – who set up the opener – was forced off with an injury.

Reiss Nelson, Saka’s replacement, doubled the lead four minutes after the restart with his first Arsenal goal since November 2020 before quickly adding his second.

Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard goals added gloss to the scoreline as Arsenal restored their two-point lead over Manchester City at the summit, with Forest still bottom after an eighth defeat of the season.

Saka was on the receiving end of Renan Lodi’s heavy challenge in the opening minute, and while he recovered to tee up Martinelli, the 21-year-old twice required treatment before being taken off in the 27th minute.

The sight of Saka heading straight down to the tunnel after being substituted will concern England fans just three weeks out from the start of the World Cup,although Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said there was no update on his condition in his post-match remarks.

While Saka looked bright before being withdrawn, Nelson seized an opportunity to shine on his first Premier League appearance since the opening match of last season.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford’s 100th Manchester United goal was enough to beat West Ham and provide a fitting tribute to a special 85th anniversary for the Old Trafford club.

Rashford, 24, powered home a firm header seven minutes from the break after Christian Eriksen had curled over a superb far-post cross, making him the 22nd United player to reach 100-goal mark.

RESULTS

Premier League

Arsenal 5-0 N’Forest

Man Utd 1-0 West Ham

La Liga

Osasuna 2-0 Valladolid

Real Madrid 1-1 Girona

Bilbao – Villarreal

Serie A

Empoli 0-2 Atalanta

Cremonese 0-0 Udinese

Spezia 1-2 Fiorentina

Lazio 1-3 Salernitana

U17 Women’s World Cup

Third Place

Nigeria 3-3 Germany

(Penalties: 3-2 )

Final

Spain 1-0 Colombia