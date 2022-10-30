Zenith Bank DMD, Dame Adaora Umeoji, Donates Ultra-Modern Church Building to FCT Community

HighLife

In the light of true life, to impact or not to impact the existence of other people positively ought to be the moral question. And this is a question that prestigious and compassionate personages like Zenith Bank’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Dame Adaora Umeoji, are countering with their actions. At least, in the Dobi community in Abuja, the people there can testify that Umeoji’s existence is a plus in their lives.

Zenith Bank’s DMD is currently enjoying the prayers of a church congregation in Abuja. The congregation whose church services are held in the Dobi community recently got a big gift in the form of an ultra-modern church building. Unsurprisingly, Umeoji fulfilled her promise to the church members and gave them a place where they can happily worship God, earning His blessings so they can also affect the lives of other people.

During the dedication ceremony which was held on Sunday, October 8, 2022, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Rev. Dr. Ignatius Kaigama, blessed the new church building and ratified its name as the Immaculate Conception Parish, Dobi, FCT, Abuja. By doing so, the archbishop cemented the feat of Umeoji, earning her the praises of the parish members.

The building has been under construction since 2019. However, for one reason or another, it took a while to complete it. Now that it is complete, Umeoji has once again shown herself to be a genuine philanthropist, one more interested in the lives and welfare of other people than her own.

No wonder she was among the individuals recently awarded national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari. With doings such as her donation to the Dobi community, Umeoji has demonstrated her dedication to Nigerians living outside her immediate circumstances.