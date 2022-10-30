  • Sunday, 30th October, 2022

Zenith Bank DMD, Dame Adaora Umeoji, Donates Ultra-Modern Church Building to FCT Community

Life & Style | 10 hours ago

HighLife

In the light of true life, to impact or not to impact the existence of other people positively ought to be the moral question. And this is a question that prestigious and compassionate personages like Zenith Bank’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Dame Adaora Umeoji, are countering with their actions. At least, in the Dobi community in Abuja, the people there can testify that Umeoji’s existence is a plus in their lives.

Zenith Bank’s DMD is currently enjoying the prayers of a church congregation in Abuja. The congregation whose church services are held in the Dobi community recently got a big gift in the form of an ultra-modern church building. Unsurprisingly, Umeoji fulfilled her promise to the church members and gave them a place where they can happily worship God, earning His blessings so they can also affect the lives of other people.

During the dedication ceremony which was held on Sunday, October 8, 2022, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Rev. Dr. Ignatius Kaigama, blessed the new church building and ratified its name as the Immaculate Conception Parish, Dobi, FCT, Abuja. By doing so, the archbishop cemented the feat of Umeoji, earning her the praises of the parish members.

The building has been under construction since 2019. However, for one reason or another, it took a while to complete it. Now that it is complete, Umeoji has once again shown herself to be a genuine philanthropist, one more interested in the lives and welfare of other people than her own.

No wonder she was among the individuals recently awarded national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari. With doings such as her donation to the Dobi community, Umeoji has demonstrated her dedication to Nigerians living outside her immediate circumstances.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.