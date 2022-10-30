Wande Abimbola: Hip Hop Obaship in Yoruba Land

You see how I used to carry myself into wahala that does not concern me. Two big Juju men are fighting and me I am putting my mouth. If stray bullet come now, where will I run to?

But the issue at stake is really very cogent at this time especially now that the Ooni has decided to single-handedly reduce the numbers of single very beautiful women in the market thereby creating artificial scarcity.

Professor’s position is very key. The deluge of Obas all-over South-western Nigeria has led to a devaluation with a very powerful desecration of the institutions. Now almost every street corner has an Oba. Obaship is now everywhere that the next miscreant can wake up and call himself Oba. Even the first-class ones are carrying themselves like hip hop artistes and making a mockery of the institution. Sad.

I am a strong traditionalist. I love the pureness of our tradition and have visited all the five shrines in Olumo Rock. I have interacted with some priests and have watched them carry on with their activities. Very beautiful. As soon as I can overcome my fear, I will visit the Osun grove. But my people, these our Obas are not helping the matter. To them the whole thing is one long disco session with colorful clothes, trains of wives and all of that.

I once visited the palace of a first class and revered Oba in Ogun state and almost puked from the stench. Come and see chicken shit all over the palace. Come and see cockroaches and rats running over our ‘gods’. This was a very big and influential Oba o. I almost cried. Is this what tourists will come from all over the world to visit?

Professor Wande says that there are over 10,000 Obas in Yoruba land. Na lie, he reach 100,000 for Shomolu alone. We have like 20 if we put Baale ooo. The whole thing is looking like a mess now.

Oluwo of Iwo says, the gods are meaningless and powerless. Kai, I want to cry. Why would he say that as reported? They are not ooo. How can Sango and Obatala be meaningless? According to Prof. Wande millions worship these deities all over the world. Brazil, America, Cuba and here we are turning the gods to DJs.

I once visited the Olu of Warri’s palace and the Oba of Benin’s palace and you will fear. I swear you will fear. The strict adherence, the clean culture, the tradition are still very healthy o. I will not say that of the North. Emir Sanusi and Sardauna opened me up to the pageantry that is Royalty in the North.

When Emir Sanusi arrived, you see the respect, the fear, the adulation and you see tradition in its best form. Oh my God when the Olu of Warri arrived for my play, I almost died. My head was swelling. The colour, the beauty, the richness of the tradition.

But our disco king near Lekki when he arrived na hailings o. Baba ke, baba mi. The king himself was even pushing people away. The whole thing just looked like Davido arriving at the airport.

I support Professor Wande on this matter, the present crop of Obas’ in Yoruba land is seriously eroding a once very beautiful culture and tradition. The Yoruba culture and tradition is one of the most beautiful in the world. Its ethos reverberates and can be said to be one of the most exotic globally. But these owambe Obas that we have today are just not doing justice to the very beautiful culture. Sad.

Please nobody should come and try me o. I am only saying my mind and if we are going to be very truthful to each other you will agree with me. I have been offered chieftaincy title for N20,000 in this Lagos so I know what I am talking about. Prof Wande is totally right!