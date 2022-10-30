US Based Nigerian Artiste Jahborne Gives Back to alma mater

Talented singer, Arinze Obinna Iheme, a.k.a, Jahborne, has given back to his alma mater that contributed to his upbringing.

Aside being a musician, Jahborne is also a philanthropist and loves to show generosity and find ways to better lives.

It was gathered that tbe singer who has released a couple of songs, acquired land to build a primary school in His home town

The musician who hails from Oguta local government in Imo State, is said to have spent millions of Naira to construct the classrooms.

Such is made of a musician who believes in education of youths and development of knowledge for the betterment of society.

Jahborne who is also a rapper recently released his LVZVRUS E.P. In 2021.

The musician who has been around for 2 decades is a force to reckon with because of his style of music and vibes.