Top Nigerian Women Gather For Happy Women’s Conference and Award in Abuja

Top Nigerian women including executive-level women and other high-ranking female politicians have been scheduled to attend the Happy Women’s Conference billed to hold inside Colonnado Hall of Nicon Luxury Hotel, Garki, in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

The highly anticipated conference will take place on Tuesday, 29th November, 2022. And according to the organizers, the conference promises to be exciting. With a series of accomplished speakers lined up for the event, the conference aims to spotlight the issues affecting the womenfolk and provide solutions to the challenges of womanhood in Nigeria.

Aside from bringing to the fore issues affecting womanhood the conference is also a huge platform for networking, entertainment and education. The event organizers brag that this year’s event will be a turning point in the lives of attendees. As you read, conference registration is ongoing.

The conference is being hosted by Mairo Mohd Bala, who is the national coordinator. Described as one of Nigeria’s high-flying female entrepreneurs of note, Bala, a graduate of Business Management is everything a woman of substance stands for. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur whose business interests include fashion, electronics and gadgets and other juicy pieces. Bala is also a philanthropist in her own right. She is currently the National Coordinator of Happy Women Rural Initiative, a non-profit organization established to lift women out of poverty. Bala and other notable women known as Happy Women Rural Initiative is the brain behind Happy Women Conference billed to hold on Tuesday 29th November, 2022 at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

The founding members of the Happy Women Rural Initiative and brain behind this forthcoming Conference include: Frontline Female Advocate & business woman, Barr .Mrs Ugo Uzor Kalu, Hajia Fati Abubakar, Christy Manga amongst others.

The highly anticipated conference will also have the humanitarian award ceremony where major female stakeholders in the key sectors are to be honoured for their exemplary strides in their various fields. Nominations for the award are closed as over 300 top women will gather in Abuja for the epoch making event.