Temitope Ogunsemo’s Global Recognition

When Temitope Ogunsemo attempted to secure his academic transcript, it turned out to be a difficult and equally frustrating experience. It was this moment that birthed the idea of a School of Information Management System that would not only improve the storage, preservation and retrieval of academic records but would also position institutions in the country to harness the benefits of digitisation.

In 2010, he ventured into a life-long call of entrepreneurship when he founded Krystal Digital Solutions Limited, a company that specialises in the development and deployment of customised and service-oriented software applications as well as IT training.

In 2017, Krystal Digital won the Tech Company of the year award at the Nigeria Technology Award. In November 2018, it was awarded Most Enterprising ICT Organisation at the Nigeria Entrepreneur Award Ceremony. Ogunsemo has received several awards, locally and internationally.

In 2019, he was singled out as the Most Influential Global Young Leader at the Africa Europe Youth Leadership Summit in Gambia.

In that same year, he was part of the list of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans and 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians respectively. Forbes Africa listed him in 2018 as one of the 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs in Africa. For him, it has been a season of awards and recognition, as he has been listed in the Choiseul top 100 most promising young business leaders.

The Choiseul 100 Africa is an annual survey exclusively carried out by the Institut Choiseul. It identifies and ranks the young African leaders of 40 years old and below, who will play a major role in the continent’s economic development soon.

It is not surprising that the technology great, Ogunsemo was listed among these young creative entrepreneurs who have a well-designed future for digital and infrastructure development in Africa and are incessantly doing their best to make it happen.

Ogunsemo is a leader who has an unfaltering desire to bring technology and education to an unparalleled height.