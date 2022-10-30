Sowore Promises to Tackle Insecurity if Elected President

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano





The presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has pledged to fight hunger, insecurity and starvation if elected the president of the country in 2023.

Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, observed that he did not want to form a rally where most followers did not know the party they are campaigning for.

He made the pledge in Kano yesterday while unveiling his manifesto, soliciting support for the party and presidential agenda and pledging to end insecurity across the federation.

According to him, we want people to choose us by merit not what we have to offer.

In his speech, Sowore added that he came to Kano as part of his campaign and as part of his plan to fight corruption.

“Our number one of our ideas is to secure Nigeria to end security either to fight or bring machinery, second to take care of security agencies and share prosperity.

“Second agenda is to ensure availability of electricity as elites benefit from the darkness as the government is built on darkness so that many will benefit.“

As part of his third agenda, Sowore promised “to bring a better aspect of education, saying the negligence of Nigerian leaders that made ASUU strike for months. My party is ready to bring leadership Nigerian has been asking for and praying for always.

“When you go to Kano, they will be asking you for money because they are looking for it. We were surprised when we came. They were asking for school not money.

But in Lagos where we come from, our Yoruba people were asking us for money when we went for a rally. I told them that you are civilised. You are asking for money while the people you claimed to be uncivilised are asking for school. That means they know what they want and what they are looking for.

Other parts of his agenda were building houses, end corruption; that is why he was happy when he was told to hold his assembly there.