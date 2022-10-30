Onyeka Onwenu Teams with RoSF for ‘Rise Up’

To uplift the spirits of widows and single mothers in Nigeria and beyond, renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter Onyeka Onwenu, in partnership with the Rose of Sharon Foundation (RoSF), released a new single ‘Rise Up’.

Written by Onwenu ‘Rise Up’ is a soulful and deeply inspiring song infused with her afro-pop signature style. The lyrics speak to the struggles women face, stemming from socio-cultural and political perspectives adopted by society. Serving as a member of the board of trustees of the foundation, Onwenu said ‘Rise Up’ is a charity single whose entire proceeds will go towards supporting RoSF’s mission.

“In the span of my career, I have been privileged and immensely blessed by God to have worked on several projects – film, television, music and otherwise. However, I must say that not many can compare to the passion I feel for what we are trying to achieve with the Rose of Sharon Foundation,” Onwenu said, emphasising the driving force behind ‘Rise Up’.

She continued: “My good sister, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, has been moved by God to provide succour to the plights of thousands of Nigerian widows, their children and indeed orphans, who constitute the greater percentage of the vulnerable in our society. She has been doing this for years, and I am only happy to lend my voice to the cause.”

An elated Alakija, the founder of RoSF, noted the impact the foundation has had following its establishment in 2008. So far, RoSF has positively impacted 6,000 beneficiaries spread across all 36 states of the federation. Some of its empowerment programs include capacity building for women and awarding scholarships to the less privileged.

Furthermore, Alakija called for the support of individuals, the government, and corporate entities saying, “If we work together, we can surely eliminate the scourge that is now associated with widowhood in our country. We can help reduce, or eliminate harmful and outdated cultural practices that punish and impoverish our widows.”

The Country Manager, Rose of Sharon Foundation, Dr Ndudi Bowei, praised Onyeka Onwenu’s artistry, disclosing that the song has been made available on all major music streaming platforms. She also disclosed that Onwenu would perform the song at the Widow’s Concert scheduled to hold on November 13, 2022, in Lagos.