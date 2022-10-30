  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Nigerian Reggae Music Festival Showcases EmeeFreda

Life & Style | 2 days ago

Vanessa Obioha

Reggae music may have seen the best of times in Nigeria, however, the genre still commands respectable followership. Moreover, the prospects of Reggae continue to get brighter with the resilience of artists like Patoranking.

In furtherance to the efforts to give Reggae its rightful place, an organisation called Music Awake Africa Foundation has perfected plans to stage the Nigerian Reggae Festival between November 11 and 13 at the Trade Fair Motel, FESTAC-Lagos.

A brainchild of Prince Emeka Ojukwu, the festival will showcase the talents of artists like Daddy West, Jethro  Sheeran and EmeeFreda and her band, Planet9.

EmeeFreda who recently signed a two-year promotion and recording contract with the foundation is excited at the opportunity to perform at the Nigerian Reggae Festival with her band. It is believed that the affiliation will launch her career in the right direction giving her the necessary support as a rising independent artiste. This includes playing major roles in her career by organising tours and funding her musical concerts which will be tagged ‘EmeeFreda and Friends.’

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.