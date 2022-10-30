Nigerian Music Festival Showcases EmeeFreda

Reggae music may have seen the best of times in Nigeria, however, the genre still commands respectable followership. Moreover, the prospects of Reggae continue to get brighter with the resilience of artists like Patoranking.

In furtherance to the efforts to give Reggae its rightful place, an organisation called Music Awake Africa Foundation has perfected plans to stage the Nigerian Reggae Festival between November 11 and 13 at the Trade Fair Motel, FESTAC-Lagos.

A brainchild of Prince Emeka Ojukwu, the festival will showcase the talents of artists like Daddy West, Jethro Sheeran and EmeeFreda and her band, Planet9.

EmeeFreda who recently signed a two-year promotion and recording contract with the foundation is excited at the opportunity to perform at the Nigerian Reggae Festival with her band. It is believed that the affiliation will launch her career in the right direction giving her the necessary support as a rising independent artiste. This includes playing major roles in her career by organising tours and funding her musical concerts which will be tagged ‘EmeeFreda and Friends.’