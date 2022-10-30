  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

More on What’s Tickin’ on TikTok

Nigeria | 1 day ago

YoungJonn Wants To Engage You

Nigerian artist, YoungJonn, has had a breakthrough year making effervescent afropop jams that share his vision of love and romance into a cohesive unit. The producer and singer has also had a big year on TikTok with his song, “Xtra Cool,” off his Love Is Not Enough Vol. 2 E.P becoming a popular sound inspiring remakes and recreations. YoungJonn has also engaged in innovative challenges and dance-alongs, building a following of over 67k people. Additionally, he has received over 431k likes across his videos.

Sayhey_to _Jiggy Will Make You Laugh It Off

There are very few TikTok creators with the easy charm and magnetism that Sayhey_to _Jiggy has . Born Ikechi David, has risen to fame over the last six months for taking to his 240K followers thrilling memes, sing-alongs, and duets that touch on uniquely Nigerian experiences and his own perspective on his culture. His consistency and charisma, has seen him amass over 3.6m likes to date.

Viral trends

Electricity
#Elecricity, a new collaboration between afropop superstar, Davido, and producer-singer, Pheelz, has become a popular dance and meme trend on TikTok following the release of a song of the same name in August. Participants are encouraged to twirl their hands and hips as they are singing along to the addictive song. This trend was the top trend for a three-week stretch and over 454k videos published and over 52M views. Popular figures like Davido have been spotted engaging in the challenge.

WeWe – Ruger

The #WeWe challenge is an effect/sound trend where users dance and sing along to a sped-up version of Nigerian afro-dancehall singer, Ruger’s, song of the same name. The sped-up version was first used by a TikTok creator and has since been used widely across social media. This sound on TikTok has achieved high viral results with 117M views from over 859k videos published. This sound was number 1 for 4 weeks at a stretch.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.