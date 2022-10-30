More on What’s Tickin’ on TikTok

YoungJonn Wants To Engage You

Nigerian artist, YoungJonn, has had a breakthrough year making effervescent afropop jams that share his vision of love and romance into a cohesive unit. The producer and singer has also had a big year on TikTok with his song, “Xtra Cool,” off his Love Is Not Enough Vol. 2 E.P becoming a popular sound inspiring remakes and recreations. YoungJonn has also engaged in innovative challenges and dance-alongs, building a following of over 67k people. Additionally, he has received over 431k likes across his videos.

Sayhey_to _Jiggy Will Make You Laugh It Off

There are very few TikTok creators with the easy charm and magnetism that Sayhey_to _Jiggy has . Born Ikechi David, has risen to fame over the last six months for taking to his 240K followers thrilling memes, sing-alongs, and duets that touch on uniquely Nigerian experiences and his own perspective on his culture. His consistency and charisma, has seen him amass over 3.6m likes to date.

Viral trends

Electricity

#Elecricity, a new collaboration between afropop superstar, Davido, and producer-singer, Pheelz, has become a popular dance and meme trend on TikTok following the release of a song of the same name in August. Participants are encouraged to twirl their hands and hips as they are singing along to the addictive song. This trend was the top trend for a three-week stretch and over 454k videos published and over 52M views. Popular figures like Davido have been spotted engaging in the challenge.

WeWe – Ruger

The #WeWe challenge is an effect/sound trend where users dance and sing along to a sped-up version of Nigerian afro-dancehall singer, Ruger’s, song of the same name. The sped-up version was first used by a TikTok creator and has since been used widely across social media. This sound on TikTok has achieved high viral results with 117M views from over 859k videos published. This sound was number 1 for 4 weeks at a stretch.