Ladi Adebutu in Pains

The Nigerian brand of politics cannot be divorced from drama, which is why many critics have said repeatedly that politics in Nigeria should be interpreted alongside the dramatized antics of Nollywood. Only then would some political figures understand that they are playing with the lives of Nigerian citizens when they do unreasonable things.

Consider, for example, the current circumstances surrounding Ladi Adebutu, the Ogun state governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). After labouring for so many years to earn the trust of some of his people so he can run on their behalf, Adebutu has fallen into another ditch that threatens to capsize his dream of being Ogun governor.

According to the most recent news, Adebutu has been suspended by the Ogun state chapter of the PDP. Despite being one of the top aspirants for the governorship stool, the reports have it that he unwittingly aligned himself with some ‘unscrupulous elements’ in the party to contravene an agreement to ensure peace in the party. By doing so, Adebutu earned himself a month-long suspension that can become an expulsion from the party.

Adebutu was not the only prominent PDP member temporarily thrown out the door. There was also the party’s Acting Chairman in Ogun, Honorable Taiwo Akinlabi; the State Secretary, Honorable Sunday Solarin; the State Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole; and the Ogun East Senatorial Chairman, Arc. Kayode Adebayo.

In truth, one cannot blame the PDP executives for taking such drastic actions against Adebutu and his group. As the official report of their suspension revealed, this is the first time in 24 years in Ogun that PDP cannot produce a governorship candidate for the election. In fact, the party has become a laughingstock in the state, and some of this blame can be laid on the feet of Adebutu.

So, yes, these are not the best of times for the son of notable businessman, Kessington Adebutu. There is pain and sorrow on one side and a high possibility of the loss of his dreams on another.