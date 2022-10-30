  • Sunday, 30th October, 2022

Kukah Urges Christians to Make Wise Decisions

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah has urged Christians to make wise decisions in electing a new crop of political leaders in 2023.

Kukah made the comment in Yola at the 2022 Church Leaders Summit. He also asked the Christian community not to worry about the choices made by political parties in fielding their presidential candidates as power rests with the electorates.

“We have to all make the right calculations and not be swayed by emotions,” he said.

“Because after all we’ve been through in Nigeria, we must avoid a mentality of ‘us versus them’.

“Nobody is going to force you as a Christian to vote one way or the other.

“And as I said, I’m moving away from this binary view of Christians and Muslims. That’s not who we are as Nigerians. That’s not what happens in the marketplace or across the country. There are no Christian roads, no Christian thieves or Muslim saints.

“For me, I don’t see how any Christian – I’m sorry to say – should be worried about the choice that a political party has made. Whatever decision any politician makes, they will live with the consequences.”

