Gbenga Ashafa: A Quiet Revolution with Loud Impact at FHA

A person that is committed to discharging the duties of their office is a person that can be trusted. Senator Gbenga Ashafa, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria (FHA) is one such person. Since coming into this position in 2020, nothing else has been heard about Ashafa except his constant exertions to see the will of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians done in the area of sustainable housing. Based on his doings thus far, it is clear that a revolution is coming to Nigeria’s housing sector.

Senator Ashafa is not the most gregarious public officer around. In fact, he is very distant when compared to his peers. Any time he is in the public’s eye or appears to be hugging the limelight, you can be sure that he was thrust into it and did not seek it out himself. And yet, for one so apparently shy, Ashafa has a way of shaking public expectations for the good.

Since Ashafa came into FHA as MD/CEO, it has been a case of one good news after another. It is partly due to his doings that a significant portion of the federal government’s attention became drawn to the housing situation in Nigeria. It is partly due to the doings of Ashafa that sustainable housing became a reasonably-developed target to be included in national policy and budget. It is partly due to the doings of Ashafa that Nigeria’s housing situation is no longer as dismal as it used to be.

Although most of the working senator’s projects are driven toward developing urban and semi-urban regions, it is no secret that he has great things in mind for the rural corners of the country.

So, it is for Ashafa that doing the expected is more than a priority. His accomplishments, although quiet, are genuinely transforming the nation for the better.