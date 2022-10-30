FBNQuest Underscores Value of Ethical Investing in Financial Planning

FBNQuest, the Investment Banking and Asset Management group of FBN Holdings PLC, has underscored the value of ethical investing in financial planning.

This was at the recent Leading Conversations webinar on the theme, “Planning your Future with Ethical Investments”.

To achieve this, it featured an interactive panel discussion from seasoned experts that highlighted the values and benefits associated with ethical investments.

The experts from the FBNQuest team included Assistant Director and Head, Fixed Income Solutions at FBNQuest Asset Management, Ifeoluwa Oladapo-Dixon; the Private Trust Specialist at FBNQuest Trustees, Mutiat Olatunji; and the Senior Economist at Proshare Nigeria Limited, AbudulQudus Isiaka as panel moderator.

The panel described ethical investing as the practice of using moral beliefs or principles as a primary filter for selecting financial assets in your portfolio.

According to Dixon, investors who choose to invest in a range of ethical investments do not necessarily sacrifice returns from investments in comparable assets.

She clarified that returns on ethical investments compare favourably with other assets, outlining historical returns from Sukuk bonds set against those of other government-issued fixed-income securities as an example.

“Investors who prioritise their ethical values over returns get the best of both worlds when they invest in ethical products.

“Indeed, investors should consider the alignment of their investment with their values as a premium on their investment return,” says Dixon.

Speaking on the theme, Olatunji highlighted five broad classes of ethical investments; Environmental, Social and Governance Investment (ESG), Social Responsible Investment (SRI), Sustainable Investing, Impact Investing, and Moral or Faith-Based Investing.

She added: “When investing ethically, your return on investment has more than a financial impact. The impact that your resources contribute to society or the environment is a win for the investor.”

Meanwhile, the webinar was aimed at encouraging investors to consider ethical investing as a means to achieving their financial goals while realising value in a manner that aligns with their values and beliefs for the broader society.

The series focuses on market, industry, lifestyle, consumer insights and analyses that are crucial for individual and corporate success.

These sessions feature seasoned professionals from FBNQuest, as well as other industry experts in corporate and private investment management, wealth preservation, financial advisory and other areas of interest.

FBNQuest offers a range of ethical investment solutions including the FBN Halal Fund and Islamic Estate Planning services.

It launched its Leading Conversations with FBNQuest webinar series in 2020.