Douye Diri Working Round the Clock to Ensure Succor for Victims of Flooding

Experience has taught us that trials have both a refining and divulging effect. Since the waters of flooding started ravaging certain parts of Nigeria in 2022, the struggle against their debilitating effects has served to both hone the survival skills of affected Nigerians and reveal to these victims the individuals interested in their welfare. From every indication, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, is one of these people who is going out of his way to help the victims of the flood.

Governor Diri will likely acquire a humanitarian award after the flooding crisis in Nigeria is over and people are back in their homes. While other government figures are blaming the heavens for sending too much rain and others are pointing fingers at Cameroon for relieving their dams, Governor Diri and his team are not sitting back to twiddle their thumbs. Instead, they are going back and forth to make sure that the victims of the flood are not overwhelmed and do not lose hope.

According to recent reports, Diri has already approved an initial sum of N450 million to help relocate the victims of the Bayelsa flooding that have been displaced. The plan is to move these people to areas in the state with high altitudes, and then provide them with relief materials to temporarily assuage their suffering. Specifically, the victims of flooding in Yenagoa local government area will now be moved to the Oxbow Lake area as well as the state heliport where they will temporarily reside. The flooding crisis this year has shown itself to be calamitous. According to reports, even the Otuoke home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State has been covered by the flood, not minding the poorly constructed residential buildings of the other affected Bayelsa people. As such, Diri’s good work on this front is admirable and worthy of emulation