Comedian Yvonne Orji’s ‘A Whole Me’ to Air on DStv

Award-winning Nigerian-American comedian Yvonne Orji’s new HBO comedy special ‘A Whole Me’ has found a home on two DStv channels when it premieres on October 29 and 30. The comedy will air on M-Net West and 1Magic respectively.

‘A Whole Me’ builds on the success of her first HBO 2020 special, ‘Momma, I Made It!’ which included a video of her trip to Nigeria. It takes off where she left off, delving deeper into the complexities of her Nigerian culture as she presents it to the world — including the talent in front of and behind the camera. It focuses on her changing opinions on friendship, dating, adulting, and why men need better friends, all of which she addresses in therapy.

“I think it’s bringing the most authentic version of myself. That’s why the special is called ‘A Whole Me’. This is the new me, that was birthed in isolation, built on growth, refined through hurt, curated from introspection, and perfected by healing. The old me met the new me and became a whole me.”

“We expect Nigerians to have a great time watching ‘A Whole Me’, and it’s just one more way for us to show that entertaining our audiences is our number one priority,” added the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola.

Yvonne Orji took to comedy after needing a talent for a beauty pageant. She now entertains international audiences with her comedy shows.

