CashToken Africa, Realty Invest Unveil VAS Game to Reward Nigerians Properties, other Prizes

In its unwavering efforts to enhance the economic life of Nigerians post-COVID-19, CashToken Africa in partnership with Realty Invest Network Solutions has unveiled a USSD code called VAS Game.

This will afford Nigerians life-changing rewards including landed properties, houses, rent, and cash prizes from N5,000 to N100m.

According to CashToken, this is part of its drive to ameliorate the effect of the COVID pandemic on citizens.

The Head of Business Development and Expansion of CashToken Africa, Adeoye Simileoluwa Daphne told newsmen that the latest product aims to improve the economic life of many Nigerians.

She emphasised: “CashToken offers a wide-changing reward so each time you receive a cash token, you stand a chance to win N5,000 to N100 million every Friday night once customers buy tickets through the USSD code.

“You also have instant cashback sent to your wallet. We are trying to break into a new space of applying rewards to whatever you buy and expenditures.”

According to Daphne, a lot of people are broke and buying things but they are not getting rewarded for it; hence, this initiative connects to a reward. “We are also trying to improve the personal economy of people in Nigeria and better lives.”

Meanwhile, the head of business bemoaned that the mortgage system in Nigeria is not flexible, unlike the western world. “That is why we are offering all Nigerians the opportunity to own a house or win a rent.”

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Daphne noted that CashToken Africa has paid over N30 million to Lagosians and created empowerment for some youths across the three major senatorial districts in the state.

“We have testimonies of people thanking the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner for Wealth Creation.

The Head of Business/Marketing, Realty Invest Network Solutions, Nicholas Orakwue said, “In the course of marketing, we discovered that many people have not been able to save up and buy land or build their own houses or buy a home in a choice location. We decided to partner with CashToken to create that market segment. With a little token, you stand a chance to win a house.”

For Realty Invest, it is on the quest to give out 12 houses yearly to Nigerians across the 36 states with a robust plan in place. “Our CSR extends to students from the National Association of polytechnic students as a company.”