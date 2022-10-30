Banditry Won’t Happen If FG Sustained Nomadic Education, Says Ex-Buhari’s Aide





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Former Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly, Hon. Kawu Sumaila yesterday said if successive governments had sustained the nomadic education introduced by the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, there would have no kidnappings and banditry in the north.

Sumaila stated this at a 2023 Dialogue Series organised by Kano Correspondents’ Chapel to engage candidates in media parley on their agenda in 2023 elections

He observed that Nigeria “is facing serious security challenges, especially in the North, courtesy of abandoning programmes and policies of past administrations.

“Had it been the successive governments continuing with the Nomadic Education started by the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida regime where Fulanis are taught on educational values, there would not be this issue of kidnappings and other criminal atrocities from them.

“I strongly support the formation of the State Police as another main ways that would tackle the problems, which means States would now have People’s of thrust that would manned their places to salvage the menace,” he said

Sumaila, who is the senatorial candidate for Kano South under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said he would defeat Senator Kabiru Gaya of the All Progressive Congress (APC) despite the party’s power of incumbency in Kano and at the federal level.

Gaya is re-contesting to represent Kano South at the Senate for the fourth time under the platform of APC. But Sumaila said the people of Kano South “are clamouring for a better representation, citing the crowd that graced his campaign at Sumaila recently.

Kawu, the founder of Al-Istiqama University located in Sumaila town, Kano represented Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2012.

“I was a founding member of APC. But I left APC because the party derailed. I joined NNPP, the party that gave everybody equal opportunity.”