Baby Kay Drops EP, ‘Undefined’ 

By Rebecca Ejifoma





Spain-based Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Chris Uzoezie popularly known as Baby Kay is putting his right foot forward to wow the music scene as he drops his EP, Undefined. Uzoezie is a singer with a purpose. With his new release having a different spice to it, the singer believes that people will appreciate the beauty of music.

“Art has helped me open up and talk more about myself,” he said, explaining that it has paved more windows to share things that he could never share ordinarily. “The emotions evoked in me are mostly stress, love and those feelings that build up in us humans and keep on bubbling up until they have to be released.”

Baby Kay who started his music professionally this year added that his love for music transcends all genres.

“I have always loved music and all types of genres, each genre of my music matches with a part of my personality and it can tell the listener a lot about me.”

Today, the artiste is also promoting his centric style of being comfortable singing in nearly all types of genres.

Having spent most of his life in Finland, Holland, Spain and the UK, it is no gainsaying then that Uzoezie is ready for Nigeria’s music industry.

“I’m currently in the process of changing my lifestyle, which most people think is an easy process. But it is not at all,” he admitted, adding that “I’m trying to lead a life that can enable me to fulfil my goals and to be proud of myself”.

Like every goal-setter, Uzoezie has detailed his aim for the next five years. “I have tried to map up my goals for the next five years. However, if I’m really honest, it is taxing to know exactly what you want to do. I wish to have completed my education.”

As a budding artiste, who has rolled his sleeves to execute some projects, he wishes to feature Lil Durk, D block Europe and Rema. “They possess the qualities of originality to me.”