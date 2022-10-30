Afrobeats Is Bigger Than We Think In Nigeria, Africa – Solemzo

The impact and relevance of the Afrobeats genre of music cannot be underestimated within the shores of Africa, this was tbe assertion of a US -based Nigerian musician, Solemzo.

The musician noted in an interview that Afrobeats made popular by Nigeria and African artistes like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamondz Platinum and so many others are much appreciated beyond tbe shores of Nigeria and Africa.

“Over the years Afrobeats genre have grown and African and particularly Nigeria artistes have made it a huge success and this has inspired us the younger ones to do music and I want to be part of it the bigger picture and mega success,” says Solemzo.

Speaking further, he opined that as regards Afrobeats and the genre he relates with it,

” I believe the beat is the most important thing right now for afrobeat once the beat is good all I need to do is find my time and write something everyone can relate too” .

He noted that Fela has been his most inspiration growing up as he always listens to Fela, his dad plays the Afrobeat music and also that Victor Uwaifo.