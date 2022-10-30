Adunni Ade’s ‘Soólè’ Still on Top 10 Netflix List

Nollywood filmmaker and producer Adunni Adewale popularly known as Adunni Ade is currently elated as her debut feature film ‘Soólè’ is now streaming on Netflix and still on the Top 10 Movies in Nigeria on the platform. The film had a successful run in Nigerian cinemas in 2021 and grossed millions of Naira in the cinemas. It received rave reviews for its storyline, theme, cast and aesthetics.

A comedy-drama, ‘Soólè’ depicts a number of strangers who find themselves in a sticky situation after they discover a huge sum of money on a bus while on a trip to the East.

The movie was released on Netflix on October 14, 2022, and is produced by Adunni’s production company, Lou-Ellen Clara Films. It is directed by Kayode Kasum, who has directed box office hits like ‘Sugar Rush’, ‘Ponzi’, and ‘Dwindle’. The movie’s cast includes Sola Sobowale, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Jacobs, Adunni Ade, Shawn Faqua, Meg Otanwa and Kelechi Udegbe among others.