World Cup Miss, My Lowest Football Moment, Says Aribo

With less than three weeks to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar without Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the first winter Mundial after losing to West African rivals Ghana on the away goal rule, Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo is still regretting missing the tournament.

Aribo, who started both games in the playoff against the Black Stars, has admitted that missing out on the World Cup is one of the lowlights of his career.

“I’ll say probably one of my lowest moments in football, not just because we are not going to the World Cup but in the manner it happened, against Ghana, of course the rivalry, so there’s just a lot to take in.”

By signing a four-year deal with Southampton, Aribo walked away from potentially the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League for Glasgow Rangers.

The Nigeria international enjoyed memorable nights in Europe with The Light Blues in 2021-2022 and the highlight of his performance was opening the scoring in the Europa League showpiece against Eintracht Frankfurt, a game Rangers went on to lose on penalties.

Since landing at the Southampton in the summer, Aribo has been used in a variety of positions for the Saints including attacking midfielder, left midfielder, center forward, right midfielder and right winger.

The 26-year-old was asked if his versatility is a benefit to his game or he would prefer to nail down a place that would help his consistency.

Aribo told Southampton’s official website : “I think it’s a blessing and a curse personally. Like you said I can play in so many different roles so I can help the team but it’s like I’m not really mastering one position, but I think for me it’s good I can help the team in so many different ways.’’

Aribo has been involved in all the matches played by Southampton in the Premier League this term, scoring two goals in 12 appearances.

