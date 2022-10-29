Toyota Tundra Reaches New Heights with TRD 3-inch Lift Kit

Bennett Oghifo

The all-new Toyota Tundra is raising the bar once more with a newly available 3.0-inch lift kit developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD) that makes the already capable full-size pickup bigger and bolder. This new lift kit is available nationwide as a dealer-installed option, and it’s the only Toyota-approved lift kit designed to work with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system.

“There are many compromises with aftermarket lift kits, some of which can impact the function of vehicle features or safety systems,” Mikhal el Arculli, TRD principal engineer says. “We have designed this kit to work seamlessly with the Tundra’s standard features, retain all Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) functionality, maintain similar stock driving dynamics by creating a kit with a high center of gravity and provide a look and feel customers want with a lift.”

Bilstein monotube shocks and TRD red coil springs are tuned by TRD, much like the tried-and-true dealer-installed lift kit available on the Tacoma mid-size pickup that debuted last year. The shocks feature digressive pistons to provide low-speed body control as well as exceptional high-speed stability. Forged upper control arms from Detroit-based Roush Performance are equipped up front. These stronger UCAs complement the additional suspension travel given with the lifted suspension.

TRD Designed and Developed Kit Includes…

Bilstein front & rear shocks

Taller front coil springs

Roush forged upper control arms

Front lower knuckles

Front stabilizer links

Front outer tie rods

Front tie rod sleeves

Front extended drive shafts

Front bump stops

Extended brake flex hoses

Rear spring spacers

The kit not only raises the truck, giving it a heroic appearance and increasing ground clearance by 2.6 inches, it also increases off-road capability with increased approach and departure angles. The approach angle increases from 21.0 to 26.0 degrees and departure angle from 24.0 to 25.0 degrees.

The Tundra TRD lift kit includes all the necessary hardware and is only available for dealer installation. The manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing for the kit is $3,995, not including installation labor. It is available for model year 2022 and newer Tundra iFORCE and iFORCE-Max 4×4 models with either the 5.5- or 6.5-foot bed. The kit is not compatible with the TRD Pro, TRD Sport or trucks equipped with the optional Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) or air suspension.

The Tundra TRD Lift Kit comes backed by the same warranty as all TRD accessories, which includes a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty on parts if it is installed prior to or at the time of the sale. If purchased after the new vehicle purchase, the coverage is 12 months, regardless of mileage from the date the accessory was installed on the vehicle or the remainder of any applicable new vehicle warranty (whichever provides greater coverage). Customers should ask their local Dealer for additional warranty details.