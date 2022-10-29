SON to Begin Standardisation Of MSME Brands

Omolabake Fasogbon.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON has said that plans are ongoing by the organisation to standardise products and brands manufactured by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim stated this at the pre-World Standards Day press briefing that held in Lagos recently.

Salim stressed that providing standards for MSMEs was non-negotiable, in view of the crucial roles they played in the economy.

He described MSMES as undeniable agents of growth.

He said, “SMEs are easily accessible as they operate very close to our homes and offices. The most feasible way to bring their growth to bear on Nigerians is to provide standards for their activities.”

He disclosed that organisation aimed to integrate all sectors of the economy into its programmes.

He added, “There is need to provide effective standards for an estimated 40m SMEs as this will further further assist them in breaking barriers in the face of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement”.

Salim further pointed out that standardising activities of MSMEs would help eliminate discrimination and rejection against made-in-Nigerian goods at the international market.