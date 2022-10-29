Rodgers Set to Unleash Ndidi on Man City Today

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Super Eagles midfield enforcer, Wilfred Ndidi has returned to training after being out of action for three weeks and could be available for their game against Manchester City today.

Ndidi had been out of action for the past three weeks because of a niggling hamstring injury he suffered in the Foxes’ 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest on October 3. The injury ruled out the 25-year-old midfielder from Leicester City’s last four Premier League games.

However, in what is good news, Leicester City boss Rodgers has announced that the former Genk man would be back soon.

“Ndidi has been back training with the squad, his availability is important, so thankfully he is available,” Rodgers said as per Football Daily.

Ndidi’s presence could be a huge confidence booster for Leicester City ahead of the tough clash against in-form Manchester City.

The Foxes look like they have found their feet after a very poor start to the season. And they would look to get one over the English champions when they visit the King Power.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international picked up a hamstring injury during the September international break while representing the Super Eagles in a friendly against Algeria.

He was released from camp and returned to Leicester and was handed a start by Rodgers against Nottingham Forest. However, during the fixture, Ndidi aggravated his hamstring and was thus ruled out for an unspecified period.

The injury kept him out of four straight league matches – the 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth, 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, 2-0 victory against Leeds United and the 4-0 thumping of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last assignment.

In total, he has managed eight league appearances this season while in the last campaign, he managed 19 top-flight matches.