Oyewusi Nominated for Europa Conference League Player of the Week 

Nigerian striker Mathias Oyewusi has been recognised for his outstanding display during FK Zalgiris Vilnius’ 2-2 draw with Swiss powerhouse FC Basel on matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was nominated for the Europa Conference League Player of the Week after his pair of goals helped FK Zalgiris Vilnius come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 away at Basel., keeping their dreams of advancing in the competition alive.

Oyewusi capitalised on a goalkeeping blunder to reduce the deficit three minutes before halftime and in the 62nd minute he was celebrating his second goal after placing the ball into the bottom corner following a lovely pass from Francis Kyeremeh.

He has directly participated in four goals (2 goals, 2 assists) in his last two matches in the Europa Conference League.

Oyewusi is up against Luka Jovi (Fiorentina), Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor) and Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht) for the UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Week.

Should he win the Player of the Week for matchday five, he will be following in the footsteps of Italy international of Nigerian descent Stefano Okaka who was named Player of the Week for matchday four.