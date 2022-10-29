Nigeria Economic Situation Not Beyond Redemption, Says Rev Agbe

The general overseer of God Is Able Evangelical Mission, Timothy Agbe, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country especially with the forthcoming general elections, saying “Nigeria’s economic situation is not beyond redemption.”

According to him, almost everything in Nigeria is looking like an illusion that makes things look like the country is living in the dark.

Speaking ahead of the church conference, Agbe said, “We are trusting God that years ahead if Nigeria will come back to God things will be easy. He said seek Me and you will find Me – Nigeria has not looked unto that aspect of seeking God. The leadership appears to be like that of Pharaoh who knew not God,”

He also said that people of faith are trusting God that Nigeria would be good again, provided they turn back to God.

“What sustained Nigeria till today are the presence of the children of God that cries unto Him – otherwise Nigeria could have been a disaster and disarray.”

Speaking about the Church’s annual conference starting on 31st October, which coincided with the 31st anniversary, Agbe said that God has journeyed with the Church over the years.

“Our conferences have always been the first week of November, and since October is ending on 31; it’s better we started to make it 31 years on 31st October to begin the conference for the year 2022.”

According to him, the theme of the conference ‘Peniel’ means God will journey with the Church into the future, “I’m trusting God that everyone participating will have a lasting experience and testimony from the 2022 conference. There has never been a time that we have not had this conference since April 1991, when the ministry started with the theme, Launch into the Deep.”

On the socio-economic challenges bedeviling the country, Agbe noted that Nigeria might have missed it but if at 62 they come back to God, they will be accepted.

“To God there is nothing that is ever late,” he said. According to him, Nigeria has failed to bring God into cognizance in the affairs of the nation. “But if we bring God into cognizance it could have been better,” said Agbe.

For the chairman conference committee,

Busayo Adeniyi, the 2022 conference theme, ‘Peniel’ was taken from Genesis 32: 30, adding that the congregation will use the opportunity to pray for the unity of the Church in Nigeria, especially ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on how the church has been able to sustain the conference over the years, Adeniyi, who was represented by Taiwo Ogunniranye, a member of the conference planning committee said, “it has always been God’s provision even beyond financials,” stated Adeniyi.

According to him, the weeklong event starting on Monday 31 October will end with a thanksgiving service on Sunday 6th November, at the national headquarters in Ketu- Alapere, Lagos.

He stated further that Sam Tukura, the senior pastor of Global Fire Center will be the guest minister, while Yinka Alaseyori will minister in songs.