Naija Star Search: Eviction Fear Evokes New Afrobeats Sounds

The Naija Star Search talent hunt show reached an unprecedented height when the fear of eviction drew the best of new Afrobeats sounds from contestants.

Episode eight of the weekly televised show evoked brilliance and raw talent from Kachi, Sparrowh, Tomz, Skimzo, MB Dre, Melo, Greysky and Eniola, who battled hard to evade eviction.

With a massive sum of N10m in cash prizes, a recording contract, and an opportunity to reach for the skies, the four contestants channeled all their arsenals toward evading eviction.

Tomz was smoking with lyrics as she expressed hope and future possibilities of where her career is going despite hurdles in the carefully composed song entitled ‘I Still Dey Ok.’ Her performance aroused all the judges, who couldn’t help but nod in acceptance of her delivery.

Next was Skimzo, who left the judges and studio audience singing along to his catchy hook on the song, ‘Money.’ Though Skimzo’s performance started low, he ended it with everyone in the studio singing along. Even VJ Adams, the show host, couldn’t help singing along to the catchy hook as he wrapped up Skimzo’s performance.

MB Dre, who performed the song, ‘Ama Ri Rawa,’ clearly informed the audience and judges of his penchant for love theme. He sang joyously to arouse affection from judges and the studio audience, who listened and watched his performance with rapt attention. Unfortunately, his beats couldn’t take him to the next stage, as the Judges axed him.

For Eniola, it was a sound that warms the heart with powerful lyrics. Eniola left ID Cabasa dazed with her ability to switch between genres of music without losing the flow, attention, focus, and theme of her song, ‘ Supernatural.’

It’s no news that the judges, ID Cabasa, Keke Ogungbe, and Asa Gangali have been amazed by the performances and talents imbued in the contestants. However, episode eight further revealed how eviction could confuse and leave the judges with much work and tough decisions to make.

Naija Star Search, a collaboration between StarTimes Nigeria and Kennis Music towards the preservation of Afrobeats airs every Sunday at 8pm on StarTimes channels: ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood, and ST Yoruba. The show also airs on the StarTimes-ON mobile app. Due to AMAA 2022 airing live on StarTimes this Sunday at 8pm, Naija Star Search will air at 7pm.