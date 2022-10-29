Mercy Uwakwe Sympathizes With Flood Victims In Nigeria

The founder Mercy Wave Foundation, Dr. Princess Mercy Uwakwe has commiserated with victims of flood disaster in the country, praying that God sends them some succour.

She said the flood which has threatened livelihood and killed many across the country is one of the disasters birthed by climate change, urging government at all levels to increase response mechanism to ensure that no further damages are recorded.

Several states have been affected by the flood which has washed off farmlands, destroyed houses and displaced many from their original places of habitation.

In a statement released by her spokesperson on Friday, Princess Dr. Mercy Uwakwe expressed her heart-felt sympathy to the victims noted that disasters though not totally avoidable could be reduced to the barest minimum, stressing that this year’s incident resonates the memory of 2012 in which hundreds of thousands of people also lost their means of livelihood, calling for immediate action to give the surviving victims a decent living.

Per her spokesperson, Princess Dr. Mercy Uwakwe’ Foundation is putting in place relief materials to alleviate the sufferings of those affected.

She appealed to kindhearted Nigerians to as a matter of urgency reach out to those they can, adding that the government cannot do it alone, hence it is a collective responsibility to make sure that those displaced a given shoulders of support.