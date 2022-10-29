  • Saturday, 29th October, 2022

Mavin All-Star Album Loading

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

One of Nigeria’s frontline music labels, Mavin Records will mark 10-years soon. And in celebration of the anniversary, the Record label is planning a Mavin all-star single in November, to be followed by an album and a concert this December. Don Jazzy made the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of the Mavin stars – Crayon, Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, DJ Big N, Bayanni, Boy Spyce, Magixx, and Johnny Drille.

The Mavin all-star album will be released on December 2, while the Mavin all-star concert is scheduled for December 16. The album will feature, Rema, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Johnny Drille, Ladipoe and the newbies- Magixx, Bayanni and Boyspyce.

Mavin’s new single will be a follow up to the label’s mega hit track titled, “Overdose”.

Don Jazzy wrote: “It’s more fun when it’s with family. Excited to announce the Mavin at 10 special, curated specially for our fans. New Single- 2nd November, Mavin all-star Album- 2nd December Mavin all-star concert w/ @livespotx – 16th December.”

For months, Don Jazzy and his superstars have been teasing fans about the release of a star album after 10 years.  His team had released an all-star album in 2012, titled ‘Looku Looku’. Tiwa Savage, Dr Sid, Korede Bello, D’Prince, Dija and Reekado Banks were all the artistes featured on the album. Some of which have moved on after they left the label.

Don Jazzy has nurtured great talents from start to stardom. Known for its tradition of making hit songs, after a long spell in 2019, released a single ‘All is in Order’ and its video, showcasing the new generation of Mavin artistes signed to rejig the label then.

