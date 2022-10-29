Lagos Readies for NAFEST 2022, Says Festival Will Be Memorable

Justina Uzo

No doubt, there is high expectation from people across the country as this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) berths in Lagos State, a state with the appellation, “Centre of Excellence.”

The number of participating states, it was gathered, keeps on increasing by the day.

Several Lagos State authorities, from security, transportation, accommodation and logistics, are on the driver’s seat to ensure the state hosts a memorable festival that will be difficult to surpass.

The event’s venue, National Institute for Sports, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos has been given a face-lift, thanks to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s intervention.

There was a media facility tour of the rehabilitated parts of the sporting facilities, recently, to see the level of Lagos State Government’s preparedness for the festival.

The accommodation and other amenities for the 35th edition of NAFEST slated to hold between November 7 and 13 are ready.

Lagos State Government officials said Sanwo-Olu directed that nothing should be left to chance in the hosting of Eko NAFEST at the soccer arena.

The state’s Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzmat Akinbile-Yusuf assured that preparations for the cultural fiesta, dubbed Eko NAFEST has reached 99 per cent.

Akinbile-Yusuf while appreciating Lagos State Governor for the moral and financial support towards a successful hosting said: “We are excited and can’t wait to welcome Nigerians from all walks of life to our city of aquatic splendour and excellence. We shall bring glamour to this iconic festival with a special outing of Eyo masquerade. And believe me, the opening ceremony slated for Onikan Stadium will unveil the full entrainment entrapment ever seen anywhere.”

She said Lagos would make a significant difference to NAFEST, which Lagos last hosted in 1988.

Indeed, the once defaced sports arena is wearing a new look. The facilities have not had it so good. Not a few said the governor is committed to culture with what’s on ground.

There’s a noticeable improvement in the rest rooms, lighting and cleaning of concrete seats that service two-mini sports venues at NIS complex.

On accommodation, Lagos State Government promised that participating states would be given decent housings.

The commissioner hinted that apart from the lodging at Bariga Area of the metropolis, there are other facilities earmarked by the state for the participants.

The Lagos State NAFEST team is waiting for the participants from the 36 states to register.

According to her, “Lagos State is 100.1 per cent ready as the host state for the 35 edition of NAFEST. Governor Sanwo-Olu has promised the nation that he is going to keep this year’s edition of NAFEST as a story that will be very difficult in Nigeria to beat in the next 10 years.

“With what you saw today, it is clear that Lagos State is not just saying it by words of mouth, but it has put it into action. Like the first place we visited, Lagos State has been able to rebrand our iconic National Stadium and today it has become a new edifice that all of us as Nigerians can be proud of.

“He actually asked all agencies of government that will participate in NAFEST to roll up their sleeves. We are all here not only the Ministry of Tourism that is the hosting ministry, the LASTMA, Neighbourhood, security agencies and everybody we are all ready to host the nation.”

Also speaking during the facility tour, the Director General, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Segun Runsewe, said with the quality of amenities he saw, the state was fully ready to host the 35th edition in a special way.

He added that Nigerians should be ready for a surprise package: “Basically, when I was asked to come and visit some of the facilities in Lagos State, I thought it was a joke. I came first with the Permanent Secretary and then later Commissioner of Tourism and her team, and I could not believe there is this kind of facility in Lagos State. Firstly, there is an upgrade to the standard of receiving delegates. You can see some of the rooms are air- conditioned, for example.

“For me Lagos State is ready to spring a surprise and Governor Sanwo-Olu as a governor who matches his words with action and is fully ready to receive the country. Lagos State is fully ready to host NAFEST. The commissioner just told me that there will be an entertainment city, medical centres among others. I am still waiting till next week to see these things come to reality but as of today Lagos State is ready.”