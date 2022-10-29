Lagos Agog for Dolphin Swimming League Season Four

The season four of the of the Dolphin Swimming League kicks off today at the Grange School in Ikeja, Lagos today with some of Nigeria’s finest swimmers expected to grace the tourney.

Among the swimmers are those that have represented Nigeria at the global tournaments and they are expected to feature for their various schools at the one-day tournament.

Greensprings School, Grange School, Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School, Children International School, Riverbank School, St. Saviour’s School, and Meadow Hall are among the schools that will compete for laurels and points at the tournament to be handled by technical officials from the Lagos State Swimming Association.

Already, the officials from Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) are expected to grace the event which was created by Dynaspro Promotions Limited in conjunction with Advanta Interactive Limited.

The tournament enjoyed the endorsement of the Nigeria Swimming Federation, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), and Lagos State Swimming Association with the aim of growing swimming in Nigeria from the grassroots to the international stage.

The stage is set for the tournament which has continued to churn out stars for the country as medals, awards and points will be at stake.

According to the coordinator of the tournament, Oluseyi Oyebode, the championships continued to grow annually as more schools would join up in week two of season four.