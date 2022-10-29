HQ MarketPlacee Supports Budding Talents

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Hq MarketPlacee, an online marketing platform recently sponsored a music show to promote young talents and to address the problem of unemployment. The show titled, “Azamen Night” held at Satellite Town, Lagos attracted over 1,500 guests.

It featured performances by artistes like Sky B (‘My Bebe, I’m calling’); Zino, with the Hit track ‘Ishanu’, Jeezy Benz, Damsel, HRH, John Oko (Mc Olorioko), Lambo Zaza, Mr. Lamgbash, Love connect, among others. Hqmarketplacee.com is an open Business -To-Consumer (B2C) platform enabling businesses to reach Africa’s vast and growing consumer market.

The company has established itself as the destination for quality branded products, catering to an increasingly sophisticated African consumer(s).

The Country Representative West Africa and IT Administrator, Mr. Ikechukwu Bright Diamond, said the event was organised to encourage young talents in the music and entertainment industry to enable youths understand the concept of using their skills to make a living legitimately so as to curb public nuisance and crime in the country.

He announced that the event will be replicated in various locations in Lagos and beyond.

The star performing artiste, ‘SkyB, thanked the management of the company and the organisers of the show, Don O Entertainment for a job well done. He described Hq MarketPlacee as an upcoming and well organised brand which he has started patronising.

Sharing his experience in the music industry and his debut, he said: “I remember my first album with the hit tracks ‘Im calling and Pray for me’. I performed these songs in 1997 my dad’s burial which went viral in the airwaves, but I had to let it go in 2005 when it was launched.

“These tracks gave me so much love and fame from my fans especially the track ‘pray for me’ in which I mentioned my first love Ali, a Kalabari name which means mother who I miss so much when she passed on.”

He said his future plan is to venture into the movie industry since he had worked with the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) before his fame in the music industry.

On his part the CEO of Don O Entertainment, Mr. Oliver Onomanide (Don Oliver), said: “I thank the management of Hq MarketPlacee for giving me the opportunity to organise this show and the love for reaching out to the youths and supporting the entertainment industry. Entertainment is all about making oneself happy. We thank you for making us happy.”