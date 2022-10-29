 FG Hails Military for UNESCO Global Confab Success

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has attributed the successful hosting of the UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2022 in Abuja to the great efforts of the nation’s security forces in keeping residents of the capital city and the country safe.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, echoed this yesterday at the closing session of the UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2022 and the adoption of the Abuja Declaration on Global Financing for Media and Information Literacy.

He said the huge success of the confab, coupled with the first hand experience of the guests from all over the world was a clear testimony to the organisational ability and warmth of Nigerians.

“The successful hosting of an international event, in a week marked by petrifying terror alerts, is also a testament to the great efforts of our security forces in keeping residents of our capital city, and indeed our country, safe, despite the antics of terrorists who are continually plotting to distabilise our nation’s peace and security.

“Thanks to the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, our country will be progressively safe and secure, for citizens and non-citizens alike,” Mohammed said.

He also re-echoed the collective conviction of speakers and contributors at the various sessions of the confab that the development of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) is a panacea for the fight against all forms of disinformation and the building of trust.

He noted that the issues the global MIL Week dealt with were indeed of global concern given the frightening dimension of the impact of the surge of disinformation across the globe on the relationships between the government and the governed, institutions, communities, religious organisations among others.

He said there was the need to forge a common front to confront disinformation by advancing a global funding to deal with the menace.

The minister reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to pursuing, supporting and promoting the right media and information literacy policies and programmes that will enhance the development of the capacities of citizens, particularly the youth, in the effective use of Media and Information Literacy.

He also stated the commitment of Nigeria to work with UNESCO to establish a UNESCO International MIL institute in Nigeria, adding that Nigeria was looking forward to receiving the necessary assistance in this regard.

Mohammed urged development partners, multilateral organisations and all countries to commit to supporting and funding the initiative, which will ultimately make the world a safer and more peaceful place to live.