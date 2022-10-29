Etinosa’s Psychological Thriller, ‘Dear Sister’ is Ready

Dear Sister, an engrossing movie produced by ace actor Etinosa Idemudia will hit cinemas on October 28.

Sequel to this, the psychological thriller was screened by the press, cast and crew, as well as members of the Third Church in Lekki on Sunday.

Highly captivating and tear-jerking Nollywood flick, Dear Sister tells the story of two sisters, Isoken and Ifueko. Isoken’s marriage goes through a tough test as the past comes calling when she invites her sister Ifueko to live with her and her loving husband, James, who was once Ifueko’s suitor.

The movie stars Etinosa Idemudia, Angela Eguavoen, Daniel K Daniel, Ese Idia, Jennifer Osawe, Joshua Nnedu.

After several failed attempts to rekindle James’ feelings for her, a desperate Ifueko unleashed her malevolent intentions, dishing out high-octane suspense to viewers. The beauty of the movie lies in its well-told emotional twists that ultimately climaxed into doom, with subtle comic relief infused in the movie.

After the screening, the writer and producer of Dear Sister movie, Etinosa, said, “Dear Sister is a replica of real-life family issues put into play. Many women are going through unprintable issues in their homes occasioned by their own families and some by their husband’s family members. So, Dear Sister is a re-creation of a true African story. And as seen in one of the movie’s central themes, love will always prevail.”