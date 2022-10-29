  • Saturday, 29th October, 2022

Etinosa’s Psychological Thriller, ‘Dear Sister’ is Ready

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Dear Sister, an engrossing movie produced by ace actor Etinosa Idemudia will hit cinemas on October 28.

Sequel to this, the psychological thriller was screened by the press, cast and crew, as well as members of the Third Church in Lekki on Sunday.

Highly captivating and tear-jerking Nollywood flick, Dear Sister tells the story of two sisters, Isoken and Ifueko. Isoken’s marriage goes through a tough test as the past comes calling when she invites her sister Ifueko to live with her and her loving husband, James, who was once Ifueko’s suitor.

The movie stars Etinosa Idemudia, Angela Eguavoen, Daniel K Daniel, Ese Idia, Jennifer Osawe, Joshua Nnedu.

After several failed attempts to rekindle James’ feelings for her, a desperate Ifueko unleashed her malevolent intentions, dishing out high-octane suspense to viewers.  The beauty of the movie lies in its well-told emotional twists that ultimately climaxed into doom, with subtle comic relief infused in the movie.   

After the screening, the writer and producer of Dear Sister movie, Etinosa, said, “Dear Sister is a replica of real-life family issues put into play. Many women are going through unprintable issues in their homes occasioned by their own families and some by their husband’s family members. So, Dear Sister is a re-creation of a true African story. And as seen in one of the movie’s central themes, love will always prevail.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.